Kidnapping suspect that led police on chase through Elk Grove identified

The California Highway Patrol released new details after a chase for a kidnapping suspect ended with gunfire in Elk Grove.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The kidnapping suspect who led police on a chase through Elk Grove only for it to end in gunfire was identified Monday.

The California Highway Patrol identified the suspect as Christopher Scott Johnson, 40.

Police said they originally responded to a report of a woman being held against her will in a moving black Chevrolet van around 10:40 a.m. Sunday. After CHP saw a vehicle that matched that description along Elverta Road at Watt Avenue, they tried to do an enforcement stop.

However, police said Johnson ultimately led them on a chase that took them onto the streets of Elk Grove.

The van was ultimately brought to a stop after Elk Grove Police Department used a spike strip to take out the van's tires. It came to a stop near Big Horn Boulevard and Amber Creek Way.

The woman in the van complied with officers, getting out of the van and walking back to the patrol vehicles. However, Johnson allegedly displayed a gun while in the van, and officers fired several rounds at him. He wasn't hit in the shooting.

Johnson complied afterward and was later booked into the county jail.

The chase and false imprisonment accusations are being investigated by CHP. Elk Grove Police Department is handling the officer-involved shooting investigation.

