FOLSOM, Calif. — Surveillance video at a Busy Kidz in Folsom caught an entire burglary and break-in that the owner says could have gone much worse.

Jessica Thomas, owner of the play center, said the front window of her business was broken in the middle of the night and a thief made off with cash.

"I actually got a call from the landlord that there was a broken window," explained Thomas. "So, we didn't know what to expect. When we came, this window was broken."

Surveillance video caught the entire incident.

"He went straight for the office," said Thomas. "It seemed like he was looking for something very specific but was no longer in the same spot that he was looking - and then straight to the cafe area.

She said he ripped locks off drawers, took the cash, and also took some orange juice before he left.

"He never went anywhere in the whole facility [and] didn't look for anything else," Thomas explained. "He seemed really intent on one thing."

Thomas believes the thief may have known something about the business because of their laser focus on the office area.

"I'm so grateful it wasn't worse than it was," Thomas said. "And, it's a learning experience to make it a safer experience for when we're not here."

She said she's been touched by the way the community came together quickly to support the business, and she credits GlassMasters and OutLock Locksmith of Folsom for getting Busy Kidz back on its feet before business opened the next day.

It was welcome news for patrons like Ann Johnson and her baby, Rowen.

"This is my first baby...," said Johnson. "A lot of things change and you still want to be able to go get a coffee with a friend or something like that and just other places aren't really conducive to that when little ones want to get down and play. So, it's just nice to have a place where I feel like she's getting her needs met and I am too."

