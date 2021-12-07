1 arrested, 1 sought in killing of 2 missing Alabama men in Butte County, sheriff says

Butte County Sheriff's Office believe both Ladexter Pelt and John Dubose were killed while visiting from Alabama. They are still searching for their bodies.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — One man was arrested while another suspect is still being sought for the killing of two people who were visiting from out of state to Butte County, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said both 25-year-old Ladexter Pelt and 20-year-old John Dubose were visiting from Alabama. Their family told law enforcement that they were last heard from shortly after arriving in Butte County in November.

Deputies believe 30-year-old Ricardo Banuelos-Villarreal and 35-year-old Alfredo Banuelos-Villarreal killed them inside of a Gridley home. They are still searching for the bodies of Pelt and Dubose.

The sheriff's office didn't say why they believed Dubose and Pelt were killed or why they suspect Ricardo Banuelos-Villarreal and Alfredo Banuelos-Villarreal other than they interviewed people throughout California and served multiple search warrants.

Ricardo Banuelos-Villarreal was arrested on Nov. 14 in Yuba City. He is currently in custody at the Butte County Jail where he faces two counts of homicide.

Deputies are still searching for Alfredo Banuelos-Villarreal as of publication. They ask anyone with information on his location to call 530-538-7671.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9