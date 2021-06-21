Nevada man facing attempted murder charge after shooting at Kings Beach

Deputies said a confrontation between the suspect and victim led to the suspect firing multiple shots over the victim's head.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif — A Nevada man is facing an attempted murder charge after a shooting in Placer County, deputies said.

27-year-old Samuel Navarro of Incline Village, Nevada is facing charges that include attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

On Sunday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting in the Kings Beach area near Bear Street and Rainbow Avenue around 3:37 a.m.

Deputies said a witness recalled being woken up by at least five gunshots from outside their home and seeing a vehicle speed away from the area.

As the investigation continued, deputies said five shell casings were found at the scene. According to the sheriff's office, they found a victim who said an argument between him and Navarro led to a confrontation where Navarro fired a gun over his head.

Deputies were able to identify the suspect as Navarro after getting some help from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.

A Placer County deputy found Navarro driving in the Kings Beach area after midnight on Monday.

Navarro allegedly pulled his vehicle off the roadway and ran away. Authorities found Navarro after a manhunt that they described as "brief but intense."

According to the sheriff's office, Navarro's vehicle had a handgun inside it that matched the one in the shooting and 17 grams of methamphetamine.

WATCH ALSO: