Knights Landing man convicted of child molestation

Eduardo Castro, 58, was convicted of 14 counts of child molestation, the Yolo County District Attorney's Office said.

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County man has been convicted on multiple counts of child molestation, according to the Yolo County District Attorney's Office.

A jury convicted Eduardo Castro, 58, of Knights Landing, with 14 counts of child molestation. The verdicts were read in open court Friday, the attorney's office said.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Department began investigating the allegations in March 2020. The case involved crimes committed from the mid-1990s through 2019 and involved four victims.

“It takes a lot of courage for victims of sexual abuse to come forward and disclose the awful crimes that often take place when other witnesses are not there to see it," said District Attorney Jeff Reisig. "These verdicts validate the truth spoken by these victims and will ensure that, after all these years, justice will be served.”

Castro faces life in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender under California Penal Code Section 290. Sentencing for the case is scheduled for Dec. 2, 2020.