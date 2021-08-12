Matthew Dages is accused of lying about the basis of his May 2020, arrest of Amaurie Johnson, a young Black man who was waiting for friends in La Mesa.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Defense testimony resumed Wednesday in the trial of Matt Dages, a former La Mesa police officer who is accused of lying about the basis of his May 27, 2020, arrest of Amaurie Johnson, a young Black man who was waiting for friends outside an apartment complex near the Grossmont Transit Center.

Johnson's arrest was captured on video and circulated over social media, sparking particular condemnation in the wake of the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which occurred two days earlier.

Dages, who is white, is charged with a felony count of filing a false police report and could face up to three years behind bars if convicted. The former officer took the stand in his defense Tuesday and Wednesday.

Closing arguments wrapped Wednesday afternoon and the case went to the jury. Deliberations will begin Thursday.

Dages was taking part in a "fare compliance operation" with other officers at the nearby trolley station and alleged in his report that he initially contacted Johnson for smoking in public and failing to have a trolley fare while being in a "fare paid zone."

Deputy District Attorney Judy Taschner told an El Cajon jury that Johnson was holding a cell phone and that no lighter, cigarettes or other smoking implements were found on his person following his arrest.

The prosecutor said the interaction between Johnson and the officer escalated into an argument when Dages would not let Johnson leave the scene after his friends arrived.

Videos of the incident show Dages pushing Johnson into a seated position, which Taschner said occurred multiple times. Dages alleged in his report that Johnson balled his fists, took a "bladed stance" and struck him on the arm.

According to Taschner, Dages "confronted, detained and arrested a young man who had done nothing wrong and then he lied about it in his police report."

Johnson was later arrested on suspicion of assault on an officer, and resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer.

He was released on a misdemeanor citation, but the police department later announced it would not be seeking charges against Johnson, who has filed a federal lawsuit against Dages and the city of La Mesa.

Dages, who had been employed by the department since 2018, was fired a few months later.

Dages' attorney, Jeremiah Sullivan, said jurors would see Dages did nothing wrong "when you take off the aggressive lens from this case."