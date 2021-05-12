What we know about the alleged killer in Stockton Officer Jimmy Inn's death

The suspect had previously served a prison sentence for Grand Theft Auto with use of firearm.

STOCKTON, Calif. — When Stockton Officer Jimmy Inn was gunned down on May 11, his alleged killer had been out of prison for about a year.

Officials identified the suspect as 30-year-old Lance Lowe.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Lowe received a 5-year prison sentence out of Los Angeles County for Grand Theft Auto with use of a firearm.

He started his sentence in 2018, but with 820 presentencing credits and 37 post-sentencing credits, he was released on parole supervision in April 2020. According to CDCR, the presentencing credits were given to Lowe by a judge for time served while he awaited trial. Officials said Lowe served his full sentence as prescribed by law.

While in prison, Lowe was found guilty of a rules violation for disobeying a direct order in 2018 and in 2019, he had two rules violation reports for not meeting program/work expectations and misuse of the telephone.

Stockton police said Lowe is the suspect involved in an alleged domestic violence incident that turned into a deadly shooting on Tuesday, ultimately claiming the life of Officer Inn. Lowe allegedly shot Inn multiple times before police said he was seen standing over Inn’s body with a gun in his hand and began shooting at another officer.

After the officer fired back, Lowe allegedly tried to strangle his 8-year-old son in the front yard before being tackled to the ground by a community member and shot by police. Lowe died after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Inn, the man Lowe is accused of killing, leaves behind a wife and three children, a 7-month-old son, a 12-year-old stepdaughter and a 14-year-old stepson.

The last line of duty death for the Stockton Police Department happened back in 2014 due to an automobile crash. The last gun death dates back to 1993.

