Sacramento homicide detectives open investigation after firefighters find woman's body in burning Land Park home

Fire crews responded to the home Friday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department has opened up a homicide investigation after firefighters found a dead body inside a burning Land Park home Friday.

Sacramento Fire Department and arson investigators were responding to a call on the 2200 block of 11th Avenue north of Sacramento City College when the body was discovered, according to a statement from police.

During their response firefighters found the dead body of an adult woman inside the home, police said.

The details surrounding the investigation are currently under investigation and detectives are still collecting evidence, interviewing potential witnesses, and canvassing the area to find out what happened, police said.

The woman's identity will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

At this time, there is no suspect information, but Sacramento Police urge anyone with information to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

Police say callers can remain anonymous and possibly have the chance to win a reward of up to $1,000.

