SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 12:15 p.m. UPDATE:

The schools are no longer on lockdown and the perimeter has been taken down by police.

The police do not have a suspect in custody.

ORIGINAL STORY:

California Middle School and C.K McClatchy High School are on lockdown Wednesday morning, according to the Sacramento Unified School District.

In an automated phone call from the district to the ABC10 newsroom, all students are OK and the lockdown pertains to an "incident at a light rail."

The Sacramento Police Department is establishing a perimeter on Freeport Boulevard and 5th Avenue in Land Park. A man who police believe is a suspect in the robbery was last seen running from the area and officers are searching for him, the department said. Authorities believe the suspect could be armed.

Anyone in the area should proceed with caution, police said that he may be armed.

This is a developing story. ABC10 will continue to update until details become available.