Over $1M worth of marijuana seized by Turlock police

The Turlock Police Department did not announce any arrests.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Turlock Police Department announced on Wednesday that officers seized nearly 1,900 marijuana plants valued on the street at over $1 million.

The marijuana bust happened around 9 a.m. in the commercial area not far from Highway 99 and West Main Street in Turlock. Police said officers gathered over 1,100 pounds worth of marijuana after serving a search warrant in the 2800 block of Lassiter Lane.

“This type of illegal marijuana cultivation operation poses a clear danger to first responders and neighboring businesses," Turlock Police Department Captain Steven Williams said in a statement. "The extensive modification of the wiring to the structure could have overloaded the system and started a fire. Additionally, lives were endangered from the possibility of being electrocuted.”

TPD did not announce any arrests but said the investigation into the operation is ongoing. Police said the Special Investigations Unit with the department will attempt to identify the individuals responsible. Once identified, they will face charges of marijuana cultivation and sales, according to police.

Read more ABC10: