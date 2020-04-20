LATHROP, Calif. — Days after a "cricket bomb" was found in Lathrop, San Joaquin County deputies found themselves dealing with yet another explosive.

This one was found after Lathrop Manteca firefighters put out a dumpster fire on the 15300 block of South Harlan Road. While clearing out the area, they found a small PVC device with a red fuse and contacted the sheriff's office for help.

Deputies cleared the area, and the Explosive Ordinance Disposal team identified the explosive as a PVC coupler with what appeared to be powder and match heads, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said the fuse on this explosive was identical to the one in the "cricket bomb" found near the Lathrop Senior Center on April 16.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident or the one at the senior center can call the sheriff's office at 209-468-4400.

