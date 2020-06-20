18 men arrested by Lathrop police in 'To Catch a Predator' style operation

LATHROP, California — Over a two-week period, the Lathrop Police Department arrested nearly 20 men looking to engage in sexual acts with children.
According to a Facebook post by the Lathrop Police Department, 18 men were arrested on charges ranging from contacting a minor for sexual purposes, contacting a minor with intent to commit felonies, and lewd or lascivious acts with a child.
The men arrested include:
- Darrellun Patterson
- Sher Randhawa
- Juan Estrada-Garcia
- Hermenegildo Beltran-Meza
- Robert Pena JR
- Daniel Snow
- Ryan Wigley
- Roneel Singh
- Joseph Cascio
- Sarbjit Shergill
- Houth Hour
- Mario Francisco Martinez
- Ronald Wayne Kees
- Mark Anthony Provencio Jr.
- Simran Singh
- Luis Guzman
- Vishal Singh
- Celestino Rodriguez
In the Facebook post, the Lathrop police say the 18 men arrested is a record for the department. A 19th man, Gordon Bryan, was arrested on a warrant, and was not charged with predator crimes.
