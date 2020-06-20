18 men arrested by Lathrop police in 'To Catch a Predator' style operation

The Lathrop police said in a Facebook post this was a record number of arrests for this kind of operation for the department.

LATHROP, California — Over a two-week period, the Lathrop Police Department arrested nearly 20 men looking to engage in sexual acts with children.

According to a Facebook post by the Lathrop Police Department, 18 men were arrested on charges ranging from contacting a minor for sexual purposes, contacting a minor with intent to commit felonies, and lewd or lascivious acts with a child.

The men arrested include:

Darrellun Patterson Sher Randhawa Juan Estrada-Garcia Hermenegildo Beltran-Meza Robert Pena JR Daniel Snow Ryan Wigley Roneel Singh Joseph Cascio Sarbjit Shergill Houth Hour Mario Francisco Martinez Ronald Wayne Kees Mark Anthony Provencio Jr. Simran Singh Luis Guzman Vishal Singh Celestino Rodriguez

In the Facebook post, the Lathrop police say the 18 men arrested is a record for the department. A 19th man, Gordon Bryan, was arrested on a warrant, and was not charged with predator crimes.

