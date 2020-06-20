x
crime

18 men arrested by Lathrop police in 'To Catch a Predator' style operation

The Lathrop police said in a Facebook post this was a record number of arrests for this kind of operation for the department.

LATHROP, California — Over a two-week period, the Lathrop Police Department arrested nearly 20 men looking to engage in sexual acts with children.

According to a Facebook post by the Lathrop Police Department, 18 men were arrested on charges ranging from contacting a minor for sexual purposes, contacting a minor with intent to commit felonies, and lewd or lascivious acts with a child. 

The men arrested include:

  1. Darrellun Patterson
  2. Sher Randhawa
  3. Juan Estrada-Garcia
  4. Hermenegildo Beltran-Meza
  5. Robert Pena JR
  6. Daniel Snow
  7. Ryan Wigley
  8. Roneel Singh
  9. Joseph Cascio
  10. Sarbjit Shergill
  11. Houth Hour
  12. Mario Francisco Martinez
  13. Ronald Wayne Kees
  14. Mark Anthony Provencio Jr.
  15. Simran Singh
  16. Luis Guzman
  17. Vishal Singh
  18. Celestino Rodriguez

In the Facebook post, the Lathrop police say the 18 men arrested is a record for the department. A 19th man, Gordon Bryan, was arrested on a warrant, and was not charged with predator crimes.

