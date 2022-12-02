Two in custody after shooting in Lathrop

LATHROP, Calif. — Police say two people are in custody after a shooting in Lathrop.
Sgt. Greg Mortensen, with Lathrop Police Department, told ABC10 that an investigation into the shooting is underway along the 900 block of Mingo Way.
He said a vehicle was hit by gunfire, but no people were hit.
Police responded to the shooting around 8 p.m., and Sgt. Mortensen said two people are in custody.
No additional information on the shooting is available at this time.
