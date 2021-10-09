x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Happening Now | Law enforcement is in contact with homicide suspect D’Angelo Webb

Webb is the suspect in the death of 24-year-old Brandi Hornsby, the mother of a 6-month old child.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Law enforcement is currently in contact with homicide suspect D'Angelo Webb.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office made the announcement Saturday that Webb was found inside a residence at the 40 block of Ambrose Avenue in Bay Point.

Deputies say those who were inside the house have been evacuated.

In a Facebook post, SJCSO says the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office Negotiation Team is speaking with him.

Webb is the suspect in the death of 24-year-old Brandi Hornsby, the mother of a 6-month old child. The San Joaquin Sheriff's office said that Webb stabbed Hornsby's mother on Monday night after she went check on Brandi. He then took off with Hornsby and a child. The child was later found and the body of Hornsby was found earlier this week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read more ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Watch Morning Blend: Start your day with the latest headlines, weather and traffic.

Watch more ABC10: Stabbing suspect wanted | San Joaquin County