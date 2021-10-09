Happening Now | Law enforcement is in contact with homicide suspect D’Angelo Webb

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Law enforcement is currently in contact with homicide suspect D'Angelo Webb.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office made the announcement Saturday that Webb was found inside a residence at the 40 block of Ambrose Avenue in Bay Point.
Deputies say those who were inside the house have been evacuated.
In a Facebook post, SJCSO says the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office Negotiation Team is speaking with him.
Webb is the suspect in the death of 24-year-old Brandi Hornsby, the mother of a 6-month old child. The San Joaquin Sheriff's office said that Webb stabbed Hornsby's mother on Monday night after she went check on Brandi. He then took off with Hornsby and a child. The child was later found and the body of Hornsby was found earlier this week.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
