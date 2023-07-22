The Good Samaritan Family Birth Center will remain closed until further notice, Legacy Health said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect allegedly killed a security officer and injured a hospital employee in a shooting at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center in Northwest Portland Saturday morning, according to Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

A few hours after fleeing the medical center, the suspect was stopped in a vehicle by police in Gresham. During the stop the suspect was shot and killed after officers opened fire. No officers were injured.

The Good Samaritan Family Birth Center will remain closed until further notice, Legacy Health said in a statement Sunday morning.

The employee hurt in the shooting had been hit by shrapnel, and they were treated and released Saturday, Legacy said.

At around 10:57 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to a report of a person seen with a firearm inside Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center on 1015 Northwest 22nd Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified that shots had been fired and began searching for the suspect. The medical center was put on lockdown.

At about 11:20 a.m., officers learned that a security officer was shot. Police said hospital staff provided treatment in the Emergency Room. The shooting happened on the 5th floor near the birthing center of the medical center.

The suspect soon fled the scene and police set up a perimeter around the neighborhood to locate the suspect. Officers citywide responded to assist, including the Special Emergency Response Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team, police said.

KGW received a call from a man saying his wife had just been evacuated from the Stadium Fred Meyer at the corner of Northwest 20th Avenue near Providence Park. Police said they responded to the Fred Meyer store after a tip that the suspect might have gone inside.

Officers secured the perimeter, evacuated employees and customers, and searched the the building, but the suspect was not found.

Police finally caught up with the suspect outside a U.S. Bank parking lot in Gresham later that day, and after a standoff, the suspect was killed. Northeast 181st Avenue was closed in both directions between Northeast Glisan Street and East Burnside Street during the investigation.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler tweeted Saturday urging those in the area to "stay alert until further notice" as "this is still an active investigation."

The injured security guard was transferred to a trauma center where he later died from his injures. Legacy Health identified the security officer as Bobby Smallwood in a statement Saturday afternoon.

“Words cannot express the profound grief we are experiencing,” said Kathryn Correia, Legacy Health president and CEO. “We offer our unwavering support to Bobby’s loved ones, to our patients in our care, to the staff at Legacy Good Samaritan and to all of our employees and providers suffering today.”

Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center stopped accepting new patients at the time due to the investigation. The lockdown was lifted just after 4 p.m. Saturday, and the emergency department resumed normal operations at 7:30 p.m.

“This is a sad day for the staff at Legacy Health, and our hearts go out to the family, friends, and coworkers of the employees affected by today’s tragedy,” said Chief Chuck Lovell, who responded to the scene. “By all accounts, hospital staff and law enforcement did great work responding to this incident, and I’m grateful for the coordinated efforts by all.”

Providence Health & Services offered condolences Saturday night in a Facebook post. "We mourn the loss of safety and security officer Bobby Smallwood, and we share in the hope for healing for the other staff member injured in this latest, senseless act of gun violence," it said.

The suspect has not been identified and police have not released what led up to the shooting.