Lexus Tafoya, killed in Stockton, was the 'heart of the family'

STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of a young Stockton woman found stabbed to death in a car a week ago say they want the killer behind bars.

"I want justice for my niece. I'm not going to allow her to be some unsolved case like, unfortunately, everybody out here is," said Valentina McKay, the aunt of Lexus Tafoya.

The 23-year-old Tafoya was found dead on Thursday, Nov. 10 around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Sikh Temple Street and 5th Street.

"She was the purest heart that I know, like very loving, very caring and very sweet," said Roxanne McKay, Tafoya's mother.

"She would literally stop in traffic and tell somebody, 'I like your hair, your hair is very nice.' Make it a point to roll down her window and say, 'I love your hair,'" said Valentina McKay.

Right now, police have no motive or suspect.

The family says Lexus had a life that wasn't easy, but she was planning to get an ID card that would hopefully lead to a job. Family members say she was was excited about her future and had no enemies.

"She was like the heart of the family. She would keep the family together. She was a good hearted person," said Isaac Estrada, Tafoya's cousin.

"People, if they heard something, they need to come forward with any information because she didn't deserve that at all," said Roxanne McKay.

A memorial with candles, balloons and personal messages to Tafoya sits close to where she lost her life.

If you have any information, call the Stockton Police Department or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could eligible for a significant cash reward.

