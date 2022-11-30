Man seen at rapper TakeOff's shooting charged with possessing a weapon

Prosecutors and defense attorneys reiterated in court that Cameron Joshua is not accused of firing a weapon or killing anyone the night TakeOff was shot.

HOUSTON — One month after the killing of rapper TakeOff, a man connected to the case appeared in court.

Prosecutors said Cameron Joshua, also known as Lil' Cam, was there when TakeOff was killed but he has not been charged with shooting the rapper. He was in court for two counts of felon with weapon charges.

The Migos rapper was shot and killed in downtown Houston on Nov. 1 after attending a private party at 810 Billards and Bowling Alley. Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument.

After Joshua's hearing, prosecutors and defense attorneys reiterated in court that he was not accused of firing a weapon or killing anyone.

"We believe he has been appropriately charged," Prosecutor Matt Gilliam said. "We're continuing our investigation into the death of TakeOff."

Joshua's attorneys said the bottom line is he didn't shoot TakeOff and he's only charged with possessing a gun.

"I think the DA’s office knows the difference between carrying a weapon and a shooting case, and if they thought he was involved in the shooting, they would have charged him with it," Defense attorney Chris Downey said.

A Houston Police Department spokesman said the investigation into who fired the shots that killed TakeOff is ongoing.

Cameron Joshua's criminal record

Joshua has a rap sheet that dates back to at least 2020, according to court records.

Harris County

2020 : Burglary of a motor vehicle after stealing $2,200 from a man he followed home from a bank. Joshua pleaded guilty and got three days in jail, according to court records.

: Burglary of a motor vehicle after stealing $2,200 from a man he followed home from a bank. Joshua pleaded guilty and got three days in jail, according to court records. 2021 : Tampering with a government record (fake ID); bonded out for $5,000

: Tampering with a government record (fake ID); bonded out for $5,000 2022: Burglary of a motor vehicle; bonded out for $3,000.

Fort Bend County

2021: Drug and credit card abuse; cases dismissed after he completed a pre-trial intervention

Los Angeles

2020: Grand theft; convicted in October and sentenced to three months in jail and two years probation

His bond could be revoked on the Harris County cases after his recent arrest.

Downey said his client hopes to get out on bond to clear his name. Prosecutors want him to be held on no bond. A bond hearing is scheduled for next week.

What happened?

TakeOff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset.

TakeOff and Quavo finished attending a private party, along with about 40 other people, when shots were fired outside 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley. Police said the party ended around 1 a.m. but the group gathered outside for more than an hour after the party ended.

Just after 2:30 a.m., shots were fired and TakeOff was hit, dying just outside of the bowling alley's doors. Two other people, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were shot, police said. They drove to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.