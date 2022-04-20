Two suspects arrested in Lincoln gas theft causing nearly $1,000 in damages

The Lincoln Police Department said the suspects had "punctured the gas tank with a knife causing approximately $1,000 in damage."

LINCOLN, California — Two suspects were arrested for attempting to steal gas from a parked car in Lincoln.

On Wednesday around 8:20 a.m., a resident notified the Lincoln Police Department of a male and female acting suspicious near a vehicle in the area of Crystalwood Circle and E Street in Lincoln.

Officers learned the two suspects were attempting to steal gas from a parked vehicle. Police said the suspects had "punctured the gas tank with a knife causing approximately $1,000 in damage."

Lincoln police identified the suspects as 32-year-old Christopher Twilligear from Sacramento and 26-year-old Gabriella Sole from Auburn.

Officers found both suspects to be in possession of "suspected fentanyl and narcotic paraphernalia."

Lincoln police booked Twilligear and Sole into South Placer Jail on charges of vandalism of more than $400, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of a controlled substance and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

As officers were booking Twilligear into jail, they said he was in possession of more suspected fentanyl. As a result, Twilligear was also charged with bringing drugs into jail and committing a felony while released on bail.

