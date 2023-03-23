Linda man who killed person after confrontation over dog pee faces life in prison

A Yuba County jury found 61-year-old Laurence Lang guilty of killing another man after he tried breaking up an argument about Lang's dog peeing on cars.

LINDA, Calif. — A Linda man faces life in state prison after Yuba County District Attorney's officials say he killed a man trying to break up an argument.

According to law enforcement officials, 61-year-old Laurence Lang was confronted by a woman in April 2022 along Country Club Court in Linda about Lang's dog peeing on a car.

When the argument escalated, Robert Zandstra stepped in to tell Lang to leave the woman be. That's when officials say Lang left to drop his dog off at home, but he also got a handgun and returned to Country Club Court about five minutes later.

Law enforcement officials say Zandstra was visiting with children that were playing nearby when Lang was seen on surveillance footage shooting him three times before leaving the scene.

Yuba County Sheriff's deputies arrested Lang later that night and charged him with first-degree murder.

He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole because of a prior murder conviction for a drug-related robbery in 1980 when Lang was 18 years old, deputies said.