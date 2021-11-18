Linda man tried to drown Yuba County Sheriff Sergeant after chase, deputies say

Thomas Giboney, age 30 of Linda is facing multiple charges including attempted murder.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Yuba County Sheriff's Department said a sergeant is recovering after being attacked by a suspect following a motorcycle chase Thursday.

According to deputies, 30-year-old Thomas Giboney of Linda was arrested after law enforcement learned he allegedly pulled the sergeant into a flooded ditch, where he attacked and held the sergeant underwater.

Law enforcement said the incident began just before 1 p.m. Thursday near North Beale Road and Hammonton-Smartville Road. Giboney took off from the initial stop but ultimately crashed his motorcycle on Alberta Avenue. Moments later, the altercation took place when deputies tried to arrest him.

Deputies were able to rescue the sergeant following the attack and eventually arrest Giboney.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Department said Giboney was arrested for attempted murder of a peace officer, assault of a peace officer and felony evading.

Law enforcement said that both Giboney and the sergeant are still in the hospital. Upon his release from the hospital, Giboney will be booked into the Yuba County Jail.