x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Yuba County mother accused of drowning her 2 children in bathtub

The sheriff's office identified the kids as 5-month-old Holden and 2-year-old Ronin. Deputies said the kids were intentionally drowned.

More Videos

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A Linda mother is accused of drowning her two young boys in their home, the Yuba County Sheriff's Office said Thursday afternoon.

The mother was identified as 26-year-old Courtney Williams, who was arrested on suspicion of homicide.

“The tragic loss of five-month-old Holden and his two-a-half-year old brother Ronin reverberates throughout our department and into the community,” Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson said in a statement. “There are no words to adequately describe the sadness we feel for the family at this time.” 

Deputies said the father called the Sheriff's office just before noon to report the drowning at his home on Sunshine Avenue in Linda.

Arriving deputies found the two children in the bathroom, despite CPR and efforts to save them, the kids were pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the father learned of the drowning after he came home for lunch and his wife told him that she "hurt the children." After searching the home, he found his boys in a bathtub.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but deputies said the drowning was done intentionally. 

WATCH MORE: Yuba County mother arrested after being accused of killing her two children

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO:

Sacramento Police Department rolling out cutting edge micro-drones, Part One | ABC10 Originals

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.