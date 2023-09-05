x
Crime

Teen in custody after alleged threats toward Linden High School

A 16-year-old was ultimately taken into custody for the threats

LINDEN, Calif. — Threats made toward Linden High School were determined to be a hoax, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office they learned of "vague, non-specific threats" made toward the school just after 4 p.m.

"While the threat was determined to be a hoax, the campus has been thoroughly searched by law enforcement. No threats were found.
Law enforcement will be present throughout the area tomorrow as a precaution," the sheriff's office said.

Series of anonymous school threats shake Sacramento communities

