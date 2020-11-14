Liquor store clerk shot, killed in Lodi, police say

A 59-year-old man was shot and killed at Tokay Liquors in Lodi Friday night, the Lodi Police Department said.

LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department (LPD) is looking for a suspect in the shooting death of a liquor store clerk.

Officers responded to a call of an unresponsive clerk at Tokay Liquors, located at 8 East Lockeford Street, around 11 p.m. The clerk had a gunshot wound to the chest, according to LPD. Officers and emergency medical personnel attempted life saving measures, but the 59-year-old man died at the scene.

LPD is investigating the shooting and detectives are following up on leads.

The police department is asking anyone with information regarding this homicide to contact LPD at 209-333-6727 or Detective LaRue at 209-333-6873. You may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. Please reference LPD Case #20-6433.