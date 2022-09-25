The child's father is charged with abandoning or endangering a child, according to jail records.

LIVINGSTON, Texas — The McClains live close enough to Livingston for convenience, but they're far enough away to avoid most nefarious activity.

"It’s just peaceful and quiet,” Katharine McClain said.

All was fine until Saturday morning when their security camera recorded a mostly naked man checking their vehicle doors before stealing a neighbor’s truck, they said. The sound of him leaving the scene woke them up.

"We called the neighbors and they reported it stolen,” John McClain said.

The excitement they thought was over had really just begun.

Their dog, Archie, was seen on the home security camera barking at something inside their shed. When John went over to investigate, he made a startling discovery.

"He said, 'Call 911, there’s a baby,'” Katharine said.

Katharine’s first thought was that it may have been a baby snake or some other animal.

"He said, 'Call 911 quickly,'" Katharine said. "'There’s an infant in here.'”

A baby girl was on the ground inside the shed.

"When I opened it up (the door to the shed), the baby was laying right by the motorcycle right there,” John said.

Katharine said the dispatcher told her it was OK to pick up the baby, which she did, before taking her up to the house. Photos show the child wrapped up in a towel while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

The child was checked out at the house before being taken to a hospital in Houston.

“I’m a mom," Katharine said. "I was pretty frantic and just shocked. It’s still kind of got me a little bit.”

Authorities said the stolen truck was later found with the child's father behind the wheel. Records show he was booked in the Polk County Jail on charges including abandoning or endangering a child. Officials said his vehicle was found abandoned near railroad tracks that run right behind the McClain property.

“I just hope he comes out and takes care of his kids and cleans his act up,” John said.

Katharine said she'd be willing to add the girl to their family.

“I just want her to be happy and live a good life, you know?" Katharine said. "If they gave her to me, I’ll take her in a heartbeat. And she’ll never have any worries again.”

The McClain's security camera recorded the suspect holding the baby before going into the shed. He appeared to spend hours inside with her before leaving and before the truck was stolen. The McClain family doesn't want to share the video until law enforcement gets a copy.

The child's condition is unknown, but it's believed that she will be OK.