Lockdown lifted at Kimball High School in Tracy

Tracy Police Department said the investigation was being handled by the U.S. Postal Inspectors Office in relation to someone they were searching for.

Example video title will go here for this video

TRACY, Calif. — A lockdown at a high school in Tracy has been lifted after an investigation by the U.S. Postal Service in a nearby neighborhood.

Tracy Police Department said they were aiding the postal service with their investigation near Kimball High School, and that the lockdown was done out of an abundance of caution.

The department said on Facebook there was no immediate threat to the community.

A police spokesperson said the investigation was in relation to someone the U.S. Postal Inspectors Office was looking for.

The area has been cleared and the lockdown at Kimball High School has been lifted. Thank you for your... Posted by Tracy Police Department on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

WATCH ALSO: