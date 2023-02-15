Lockdown lifted at Kimball High School in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. — A lockdown at a high school in Tracy has been lifted after an investigation by the U.S. Postal Service in a nearby neighborhood.
Tracy Police Department said they were aiding the postal service with their investigation near Kimball High School, and that the lockdown was done out of an abundance of caution.
The department said on Facebook there was no immediate threat to the community.
A police spokesperson said the investigation was in relation to someone the U.S. Postal Inspectors Office was looking for.
