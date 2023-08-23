x
Report of student with gun prompts lockdown at Salida Middle School

No injuries were reported and it's unclear if a gun was actually found on the campus

SALIDA, Calif. — A middle school in Salida was locked down Wednesday afternoon after reports of a student bringing a gun to campus, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.

Salida Middle School was locked down and the campus was searched class by class, according to officials. No injuries were reported and it's unclear if a gun was actually found on the campus.

A secondary search of the campus is being conducted. No additional information is available at this time. 

