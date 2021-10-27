Lockdown at River City High School in West Sacramento after anonymous shooting threat | Updates

Students were released early around 1:45 p.m. and all after-school activities were canceled for the day.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — River City High School (RCHS) in West Sacramento went into a lockdown the afternoon of Oct. 27 after staff received an anonymous call alleging a shooting threat to the campus.

Students were released early around 1:45 p.m. and supervised by law enforcement. All after-school activities were canceled for the day.

Washington Unified School District wrote in a Facebook post that students normally picked up at campus should be picked up at the Target parking lot near the school.

Students who walk or ride their bikes to school were advised to go straight home.

A staff member at RCHS, Giorgos Kazanis, told ABC10 that students and staff are safe and were dismissed from campus.

The West Sacramento Police Department said in a Facebook post the investigation is ongoing but that the threat is "unsubstantiated" at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

