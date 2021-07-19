Car allegedly shoots window of in-construction Lodi bowling alley causing thousands in damage

A contractor for the project told ABC10 that the window would cost around $2,000 to replace.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Surveillance footage shows the moments when a car drove by the in-construction Lodi bowling alley and allegedly shot the window.

Mary Haddad, developer for the bowling alley, told ABC10 that the incident happened on July 17, and that the repair will be a costly one. Haddad shared the video with ABC10 but was unavailable for further comment. She connected ABC10 with a contractor for the project who said the shooting happened around 4 a.m., near the corner of Sacramento and Lockeford streets, and shattered a second story window. The repair could cost up around $2,000.

The video Haddad shared with ABC10 appears to show a red car slowing down along Sacramento Street before someone in the vehicle allegedly fired a shot at the second-story window of the bowling alley and drove off.

Haddad said she filed a police report for the incident. ABC10 reached out to Lodi Police Department, but the message was not immediately returned.

The bowling alley has been in the works for the Lodi community since 2019.