Lodi City Council candidate arrested for money laundering, San Joaquin Sheriff says

San Joaquin Sheriff's Office arrested Shakir Khan on Wednesday after serving a search warrant to American Smokers Club.

LODI, Calif. — A Lodi City Council candidate and Stockton business owner was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of money laundering, along with other criminal charges, the San Joaquin Sheriff's Office said.

Shakir Khan is accused of maintaining a gambling premise as the owner of "American Smokers Club" on Waterloo Drive in Stockton.

In a conversation with ABC10, public information officer for the Sheriff's Office Sandra Mendez said that a search warrant was served at American Smokers Club.

That investigation effectively "opened a can of worms," Mendez said.

Khan was allegedly not just running an illegitimate gambling site but was also funneling money illegally through the business.

Khan appears on the Nov. 3 ballot for Lodi City Council District 4 as Shak Khan. He is currently being held at the San Joaquin County Jail without bail.