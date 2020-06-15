Man killed in Lodi shooting

The deadly shooting happened on the 100 block of South Washington Street.

LODI, Calif. — Lodi police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life one man.

On Sunday around 3 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of South Washington after getting a report of a man shot.

Arriving officers found a man in the area with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite attempts to save his life, the man died from his injuries.

Officials only identified him as a 33-year-old man.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information can call Lodi police at 209-333-6727 or Detective Jimenez at 209-269-4838.

RELATED:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: