Lodi police seek help in 2016 cold case

Police believe there are witnesses to Silvestre Guzman Bedolla’s death that have yet to come forward."

LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department is seeking information on a killing that occurred back in 2016 in Lodi.

Silvestre Guzman Bedolla was killed on Sunday afternoon on Jan. 24, 2016 in the 700 block of S. Garfield Street, police said in a news release on Thursday,

Police believe there are "witnesses to Guzman Bedolla’s death that have yet to come forward."

Authorities are asking the public to contact Detective Elias at 209-269-4839 or the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727.

Callers can also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. The Lodi Crime Stoppers Program will offer a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. Callers are advised to use reference LPD Case #16-590 when providing a tip.

