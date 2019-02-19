LODI, Calif. — Lodi police have made an arrest in a case that saw a 19-year-old shot in the face.

The shooting occurred on Feb. 12 on the 2600 block of Reynolds Ranch Parkway. Arriving officers had learned that two men were arguing in the parking lot when one of them shot the other with a handgun.

The 19-year-old victim ultimately received treatment for a gunshot wound to the face after driving himself to the hospital. According to Lodi Police, the victim "remains in critical but stable condition" at a local hospital.

Lodi police began a search for the suspect believed to be involved.

Around 3:10 p.m. on Feb. 18, Lodi detectives, Stockton police, and members of the AB109 Task Force arrested Gerardo Esquivel, 22 of Stockton, for his alleged involvement in the shooting.

Officers took him into custody in the area of Lower Sacramento Road and Ponce De Leon after he was spotted in a vehicle.

Esquivel was booked into Lodi City Jail and is alleged of robbery and attempted murder.

While the motive is still under investigation, police say that it appears to be drug related.

Those with additional information on the shooting can contact Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727, Detective Hitchcock at 209-333-6871, or Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 and reference LPD Case #19-921.

