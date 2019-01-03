LODI, Calif. — A person in Lodi is in critical condition after being shot in the head late Wednesday night. Now police are on a hunt for the shooter.

Officers were called out to reports of a shooting happened in the 200 block of E. Vine Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived they found the victim, only identified as a 34-year-old male, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators say the shooting does not appear to be random, but no clear motive has been determined. No descriptions related to the shooter have been released. The case remains under investigation.

The victim is still in critical condition at an area hospital, police said.

If you have any information regarding this crime you are asked to call Lodi Police at 209-333-6727. You can also call Lodi Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746.

