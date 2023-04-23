Student disciplined after allegedly making threat against elementary school in Lodi

Police said no weapons were found at the student's home and there was no imminent danger.

LODI, Calif. — Additional officers will be on the Reese Elementary School campus in Lodi Monday after a threat was made against the school.

Despite the added police presence, police said there was no imminent danger.

Lodi Police Department said the district told them a student made a threat against the school. Police interviewed the student and their parents, and they also searched the home but found no weapons.

Meanwhile, officials said the Lodi Unified School District took disciplinary action with the student as the department investigated.

"We encourage our community to continue to report any and all school safety concerns to their respective school site or LPD. Any threats made against a school will be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated by LPD," said Lodi Police Department in a Facebook post.

