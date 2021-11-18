'No right to hurt our children' | Man accused of stabbing two Lodi teens facing two counts of murder

29-year old Randall Allenbaugh faced a judge for the first time in a Stockton courtroom.

STOCKTON, Calif — 29-year-old Randall Allenbaugh was formally charged with two counts of murder, along with "special circumstances" for "multiple murders' in the deaths of two teenagers in Lodi.

The hearing took place this afternoon at San Joaquin County Superior Court in Downtown Stockton.

Allenbaugh answered "Yes sir" to the judge when asked if he understood the charges, and when asked if he could afford a lawyer, he said "I can't."

When asked if he was working, he replied, "No, sir." It was then that he was appointed a public defender.

When the public defender asked for "no bail" on the grounds that "there hasn't been any evidence shown," the judge quickly denied the request and ordered "no bail" for Allenbaugh.

Sitting a short distance away in the courtroom were the parents of 16-year-old Chimera Skaggs.

At one point, Allenbaugh stared at Skaggs' father, while the father stared back.

After Allenbaugh was led away in his orange jail jumpsuit, the mother of Chimera Skaggs spoke briefly through tears to the waiting media outside the courtroom.

"It just hurts very badly. He had no right to hurt our children. They were good kids," said the mother, who declined to say her name.

The bodies of Skaggs and 17-year-old Skyler McConnell were found stabbed along railroad tracks between Century and Salas Parks Tuesday morning in the south end of Lodi.

The motive for the killings is not known.

A memorial with candles, flowers and balloons is set up at the front entrance of Salas Park.

Joseph Thoma didn't know the teens, but he wanted to pay his respects.



"Me and my mom were just driving by and we ended up placing a religious candle, kind of a tradition when somebody passes on," Thoma said.



Chimera Skaggs attended St. Mary's High School and was part of the trap shooting team, while Skyler McConnell attended Lodi High School.

Allenbaugh is expected back in court Dec. 8.

