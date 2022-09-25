Neighbors unnerved after pregnant woman stabbed to death in Lodi

The deadly stabbing occurred near a quiet Lodi neighborhood, leaving nearby families feeling unsettled.

LODI, Calif. — The deadly stabbing of a pregnant woman in a Lodi neighborhood leaves families on edge.

Police said the stabbing happened just after midnight Sunday near Eagle Place and Century Boulevard.

“We came home last night and saw about six cop cars and were like ‘what the hell,’” said Aaron, a concerned parent.

He told ABC10 that flashing police sirens are an unfamiliar sight on his normally quiet street.

“As a dad, it concerns me but I mean the world concerns me right now. It’s 2022 and it don’t feel the same,” said Aaron.

He worries about his 9-year-old son who attends third grade two blocks away from where the homicide occurred.

“I’m getting ready for him to ride to school for this first time but after something like this I’m like, ‘can he do that?’" said Aaron.

Lodi Police said the stabbing victim was just 25 years old, and they are currently searching for her killer.

“You think someone who is 25, a young mother to be… you don’t wish that on nobody,” said Aaron.

Officials found a second victim at the scene with a non-life-threatening laceration on his head. The 22-year-old male is expected to recover.

“I didn’t realize it was right here. That’s pretty bad,” said Daniel Ambriz, who lives down the street from the attack.

Neighbors hope police find the suspect before anyone else gets hurt.

“They need to find them and they need to do their time for what they did,” said Ambriz. “They shouldn’t get away from it.”

Witnesses and those with information on the stabbing are being asked to call investigators at 209-333-6727. Lodi Area Crimestoppers is also offering a $1,000 reward for information, which can be submitted anonymously.

