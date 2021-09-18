Looting suspect arrested near South Lake Tahoe, sheriff says

El Dorado County deputies said they caught Joseph Donald Dykes while he was trying to escape from a neighborhood near the Pioneer Trail Corridor.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A man accused of looting homes near South Lake Tahoe after evacuees returned after having to flee due to the Caldor Fire was arrested on Friday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies caught 37-year-old Joseph Donald Dykes while he was trying to escape from a neighborhood near the Pioneer Trail Corridor into the forest near Saxton Creek, according to the sheriff's office.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies worked with the Caldor Fire Law Enforcement Security Team to look for a looter who stole from vehicles, garages and buildings in the evacuation zone. At least two vehicles were also stolen.

Deputies also said they found tens of thousands of dollars in stolen property that includes an SUV and motorcycle.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who has been a victim of theft in the last four days in the South Lake Tahoe area to call 530-663-3364.

