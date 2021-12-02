x
Los Angeles authorities announce arrests in smash-and-grab robberies

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Thursday that 14 people were arrested in connection with 11 brazen robberies.

LOS ANGELES — Authorities in Los Angeles announced more than a dozen arrests in recent smash-and-grab thefts at stores where nearly $340,000 worth of merchandise was stolen. 

The robberies are part of a rash of organized retail crime in California. Police Chief Michel Moore said Thursday that 14 people were arrested in connection with 11 brazen robberies.

At a news conference, both Moore and Mayor Eric Garcetti called for an end to a no-bail policy for some defendants aimed at reducing overcrowding at jails during the coronavirus outbreak. 

Garcetti said with the pandemic easing, it’s time to make room in lockups.

For the full Associated Press story, click here.

 

