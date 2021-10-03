Lost in Riddim upping security after experiencing 'some kinks' at Sacramento festival

A spokesperson for the festival said a rumored gun sighting at the festival was not factual and was social media hearsay.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Social media was abuzz after a fright at a Sacramento music festival.

The Lost in Riddim festival social media pages were flooded with comments on Instagram about a so-called "stampede" during the event. On Instagram, people reported getting hurt, "stomped on," and were also calling for refunds.

Lost in Riddim posted a statement regarding the events on their Twitter page, saying they had experienced "some kinks" at their new festival. Organizers said major changes are in store before they open their doors for Day 2.

"Most immediately, we are upping security staff across the board. Plus, numerous pallets of water have been delivered throughout the festival site and will continue to be free at all hydration stations. Plus we have reconfigured the VIP viewing area to better accommodate all our fans," the festival said, in part, in a statement.

According to Sacramento Police Department, officers were told about a possible person with a firearm near the stage.

"They also observed several people beginning to flee from the event," a spokesperson for Sacramento Police Department said.

Police said responding officers were not able to find anyone with a firearm and haven't received reports of assaults or injuries at this time.

A festival spokesperson said that the rumored sighting of gun was not factual and was attributed to social media hearsay. The spokesperson added that police confirmed there were no gunshots and no weapons allowed or found at the grounds.

No arrests were made, but police maintained a presence at the festival until it ended.

