COLUSA, Calif. — Investigation Discovery Channel highlighted the death of 21 year old Colusa woman Karen Garcia on a Wednesday episode of "In Pursuit with John Walsh" called "Crocodile Tears."

Linda Quintero has been active managing a Facebook page called Justice for Karen hoping to get answers.

Quintero describes Garcia as her best friend who was a bridesmaid in her wedding. They both met while working together at a restaurant in Williams.

The ex-boyfriend, Salvador Garcia, is still on the run and a suspect in Garcia's death.

There's a $10,000 reward.

The U.S. Marshals have taken over the case and officials believe he could be in Mexico.

Quintero said she last saw her friend on Jan. 8, 2018.

"It wasn't until Tuesday Jan. 9th that I realized she never came home," Quintero said. "She never responded to any of my messages 'hey are you home yet.'"

After they reported her missing, Quintero, her husband, and Salvador Garcia tried to do whatever they could to find her.

"That whole week he was doing interviews with us, looking for, holding events to find her. Just talking to anybody that would listen," Quintero said. "He even cried on camera and said we need this mother to be back home with his daughter."

Later that week, he disappeared.

"The last time we saw him was that day around noon or one," Quintero said. "He said he was gonna speak to a lawyer and us- we were so worried about Karen and so caught up, and we're like what lawyer is open on Saturday? He left with his mom and that was the last time we ever saw him."

Quintero said her friend found Karen Garcia's car in a Woodland parking lot, and Garcia's body was inside.

Quintero said she will never stop searching for the suspect and wants him to know they'll find him to finally get answers.

"She was clearly loved," Quintero said. "She was loved by her mom, by me, by her daughter and she's gonna be missed by everybody and I want you to know that your time is up."

