x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Maidu mural vandalized in downtown Quincy

A woman with paint on her clothes matching the paint on the mural was located in the area. After an investigation, the woman was arrested on unrelated charges.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — A Maidu mural was vandalized on Saturday night in downtown Quincy, according to the Plumas County Sheriff's Office.

A woman with paint on her clothes matching the paint on the mural was found in the area. After an investigation, the woman was arrested on unrelated charges.

The mural is located at the intersection of Main and Bradley Streets. 

The Plumas County District Attorney's Office will review a vandalism charge for prosecution. 

Anyone with more information can contact the Plumas County Sheriff's Office at (530) 283-6300.

On Saturday night, February 26, 2022 at approximately 11:12 PM the Plumas County Dispatch Center received a report of a...

Posted by Plumas County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, February 27, 2022

READ MORE: 

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

Watch more on ABC10

Black Sacramento family on a mission to reclaim land in Coloma

In Other News

A man is in stable condition after being shot in Sacramento, police say