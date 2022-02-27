Maidu mural vandalized in downtown Quincy

A woman with paint on her clothes matching the paint on the mural was located in the area. After an investigation, the woman was arrested on unrelated charges.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — A Maidu mural was vandalized on Saturday night in downtown Quincy, according to the Plumas County Sheriff's Office.

A woman with paint on her clothes matching the paint on the mural was found in the area. After an investigation, the woman was arrested on unrelated charges.

The mural is located at the intersection of Main and Bradley Streets.

The Plumas County District Attorney's Office will review a vandalism charge for prosecution.

Anyone with more information can contact the Plumas County Sheriff's Office at (530) 283-6300.

On Saturday night, February 26, 2022 at approximately 11:12 PM the Plumas County Dispatch Center received a report of a... Posted by Plumas County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, February 27, 2022

