Suspect arrested in connection with shooting death of 16-year-old San Joaquin County girl

TRACY, Calif. — An 18-year-old man was arrested near Tracy, Calif. early Sunday morning accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old girl.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, a fisherman spotted 18-year-old Gustavo Miguel Enriquez, covered in blood, walking in the middle of Finck Road around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer found Enriquez in the area sitting inside a car that “appeared to have been in a traffic accident.” Enriquez allegedly told the officer that a woman was "seriously injured" just up the road.

Deputies were called in and found the 16-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds about half a mile away from Enriquez’s car. The deputies tried to revive the girl, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enriquez was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on a homicide complaint. Additional charges are pending, the sheriff’s office said.

Homicide detectives are looking into what led up to the shooting. The relationship between the suspect and the victim is not yet known.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 209-468-4400.

