Man accused of attempted murder in Plumas County

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office said they received a call of a person screaming for help and possibly covered in blood after being stabbed

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — A man was put behind bars after he was accused of stabbing another person in Plumas County.

Cole Adam, 20 of Quincy, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and mayhem.

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office said they received a call of a person screaming for help and possibly covered in blood after being stabbed at the Claremont Court Duplexes Sunday afternoon.

Arriving deputies found a person with severe life-threatening injuries and were able to fly the victim to a hospital for treatment.

Adam was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody without incident.

WATCH ALSO: