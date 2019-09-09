SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities have arrested a man in connection more than three dozen car burglaries in Mountain House and Livermore late last week.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, at least 20 vehicles were burglarized between the areas of Bethany Village Park and Wicklund Elementary School in Mountain House on September 4.

Calls about the car burglaries started pouring in after 11 p.m. on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators later learned that another 17 car burglaries had been reported in Livermore. The two communities are about 17 miles apart.

Livermore Police arrested Santino Jesse Guevara-Lozano in Livermore around 2 a.m. on Friday, September 5. Investigators did not say what led them to make the arrest nor did they reveal what connected Guevara-Lozano to all 37 reported burglaries.

RELATED:

WATCH ALSO: Fire Forecast: Swedes, Red Bank, Walker fires burning in Northern California