Man accused in deadly May hit-and-run in Yuba City

Police said they made the bust after finding evidence on a burned car that was linked to the hit-and-run.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Authorities say a man who took off after hitting and killing a woman with a car in Yuba City was arrested Thursday.

The suspect was identified as Brian Keeney, 39 of Rio Oso. He was found and arrested in Elk Grove.

The collision happened back on May 19. Keeney was driving down Garden Highway near Del Monte Avenue when he allegedly hit a woman who was walking across the roadway. The woman died at a hospital.

According to a police, a person eventually saw the suspect car in a local tow yard. Despite the car being burned, police said they were able to find evidence on the car linking it to the hit-and-run.

An arrest warrant was issued for Keeney, and he was eventually taken back to Yuba City and booked into jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police say more charges could come.

