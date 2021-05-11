Man accused of driving under the influence after crashing into big rig, CHP says

CHP said the man accused of driving under the influence of alcohol is being treated at the Memorial Medical Center for major injuries.

JAMESTOWN, California — A 56-year-old man in the hospital is facing DUI charges after crashing into a big rig truck and failing to stop a stop sign on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said Scott Mahoney drove his Dodge Charger into the path of 60-year-old Anthony Forret's 2017 Peterbilt truck while approaching Highway 108 near Mill Villa Road at about 9:40 a.m.

Forret's car crashed into the left side of Mahoney's vehicle. Medical personnel flew Mahoney to Memorial Medical Center for major injuries, while Forret didn't suffer any injuries.

CHP officials said officers arrested Mahoney for driving under the influence of alcohol, but he is currently under care at the hospital.

The crash impacted traffic in the area for about 50 minutes.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9