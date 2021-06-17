Man accused of throwing fireworks at another car during road rage incident

A child was riding in the car when the alleged road rage incident took place.

MODESTO, Calif. — A 27-year old man is accused of throwing fireworks at a car that had a child inside during a road rage incident, according to Modesto police.

Police said the targeted car had two adults and one child passenger inside. The driver told police he believes 27-year-old Adam Iniguez cut him off. He admitted to officers he passed Iniguez and stopped suddenly when Iniguez allegedly threw fireworks at the vehicle.

The driver told officers he followed Iniguez home, which is when the two of them began to argue. The victims told police that Iniguez chased after them as they drove away.

Iniguez is booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center for various weapons violations.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9





WATCH MORE: Lawsuit against Modesto police for shooting Xander Mann moves forward