Man accused of throwing fireworks at another car during road rage incident

MODESTO, Calif. — A 27-year old man is accused of throwing fireworks at a car that had a child inside during a road rage incident, according to Modesto police.
Police said the targeted car had two adults and one child passenger inside. The driver told police he believes 27-year-old Adam Iniguez cut him off. He admitted to officers he passed Iniguez and stopped suddenly when Iniguez allegedly threw fireworks at the vehicle.
The driver told officers he followed Iniguez home, which is when the two of them began to argue. The victims told police that Iniguez chased after them as they drove away.
Iniguez is booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center for various weapons violations.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
A judge has just ruled that Xander Mann's family lawsuit against an officer and the City of Modesto for excessive force can move forward.