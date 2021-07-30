Man accused for igniting wildfire near Oroville

Anthony Trent Walker, 39, is facing felony charges after being accused of starting a vegetation fire on July 20, according to Cal Fire.

THERMALITO, Calif. — A 39-year-old man is accused of starting a grass fire that forced residents near Oroville to evacuate, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire said Anthony Trent Walker started what became known as the "14th Fire" on July 20, which burned almost 12 acres near Grand Avenue and 14th Street in Thermalito. At least one person was injured from the flames.

Cal Fire did not say what evidence led them to Walker.

Walker is booked into the Bute County Jail where he faces felony charges of unlawfully causing a fire that caused great bodily injury and causing a fire to wildland.