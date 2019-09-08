The man suspected in an alleged DUI crash that injured a pregnant mother and killed her unborn baby in Rio Linda back in April 2019 will not face manslaughter or murder charges.

Ronny Ward III has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with greater than .08 percent blood alcohol and personally inflicting great bodily injury. However, according to the District Attorney’s office, California law “does not include the death of a fetus in its definition of manslaughter or vehicular manslaughter.”

Ciara Villegas was six months pregnant at the time of the crash on April 8, that left her in critical condition, forcing her to have an emergency C-section at the hospital. Sadly, her baby, named “RJ”, died two days later, on April 10.

Now healed, Villegas is planning a rally at the DA’s office to try and get manslaughter or murder charges added against Ward.

