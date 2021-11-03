Man accused of kidnapping, sexual assaulting a teenage girl in Modesto, deputies say

Jermaine Rufus Beard allegedly sexually assaulted and threatened a teenage girl after abducting her on Oct. 23, according to Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department.

MODESTO, Calif. — A 35-year-old Modesto man was arrested on Tuesday after being accused of sexual assault, kidnapping and trying to kill someone, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department.

According to the sheriff's department, Jermaine Rufus Beard sexually assaulted and threatened a teenage girl after abducting her near the 600 block of River Road in Modesto.

Deputies said it happened between the overnight hours of Oct. 23 into the early hours of the next day.

The victim was able to get away from Beard to call for help, according to the sheriff's department. She was taken into child protective service after being treated at the hospital.

It is not clear what is the relationship between Beard and the alleged victim.

Beard was arrested by law enforcement near the 45000 block of Madeline Way. He is booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center where he faces charges of attempted murder, assault by force likely to produce great bodily injury, rape, abduction, carnal abuse of a child by force or violence, criminal threats, kidnapping and false imprisonment.

